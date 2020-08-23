Police look for man accused of giving 'COVID hugs'

In one incident, a victim said the man hugged him, then walked away laughing.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts are looking for a man suspected of giving "COVID hugs" in a local Walmart last weekend.

The Springfield Police Detective Bureau posted the man's picture on its Facebook page Saturday to solicit help in identifying him.

The post describes an incident at the Walmart on Boston Road that happened the evening of Saturday Aug. 15.

This suspect took an item out of a victim's hands and then gave him a hug. He told the victim, "Just giving you a COVID hug. You now have COVID." The suspect then started laughing and walked away. The victim, who is a cancer survivor, had never seen the suspect before.

Police say this suspect had done this to other customers, as well.

The man is being sought for assault and battery and making terrorist threats, according to Masslive.com.



Anyone who recognizes the man in the picture should call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355.