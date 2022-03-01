Parents, students line up for COVID tests before returning to classes

The free walk-in COVID-19 testing clinic in New Whiteland was originally set to close at the end of 2021, but will now stay open as long as it's needed.

NEW WHITELAND, Ind. — The line was out the door Monday afternoon at the former Sawmill Woods Elementary School building in New Whiteland, one of the few places where parents could find a timely COVID-19 test.

"The closest we could schedule one was Wednesday, so we scheduled one for Wednesday afternoon at a similar facility,” said Ronnie Bajuyo. “But then reading on a little bit further in one of these articles, finding out that walk-ins were still a possibility even if not scheduled. So we're trying to try to advance the game a little bit here and save two days."

Bajuyo brought his two daughters to get tested after they were exposed to someone who has tested positive.

“Just to make sure we don't have it,” said Bajuyo. “So close contact and we just want to make sure we're in the clear."

Clark Pleasant Community School Corporation opened the state-run and funded testing site back in October. Second-semester classes start Tuesday in the district. Masks are optional in the classroom in this district.

Updated guidance from the state health department for isolation and quarantine for schools with no mask requirement says if a student tests positive, they should quarantine five days and wear a mask when returning to school on day six. A student who is exposed but fully vaccinated does not need to quarantine. But if unvaccinated, students should stay home for five days, testing for COVID on day five.

Lauren Dunbar brought three children to get tested who were exposed to someone at a family Christmas gathering who has tested positive.

“I’m definitely a mask advocate,” said Dunbar. “My youngest have even chosen to remain masked even when the school does not require a mask. I think it's important that kids wash their hands, sanitize, that sort of thing. And if you can get vaccinated, I'm an advocate for vaccination."

Whiteland High School sophomore Justin Cesena is fully vaccinated, but wanted to get tested after experiencing COVID symptoms.

"I feel like if I don't, I can put other people's lives at risk,” said Cesena. “And I don't want to do that, including just older people or younger people, too."

A negative test can provide peace of mind before going back to school.