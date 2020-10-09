Hoosiers divided over having Halloween during coronavirus pandemic

While some parents are on the fence about sending their kids out, others say it all comes down to safety.

INDIANAPOLIS — After Los Angeles County banned trick-or-treating and then walked things back to advise against it, many Hoosiers weighed in.

“If we put enough safety measures together, then we can all have fun,” said Amy Allen.

Allen said her 4-year-old granddaughter Josie will go trick-or-treating.

“If everybody as a family just respects one another’s distance, like we do with anything, if we can sit in a driveway and enjoy our neighbors at a distance, we can do this too,” said Allen.

Others, like Abraham Medina, say COVID-19 is still a threat.

“With a pandemic going on, what parent would let their kid go out to go trick-or-treating and go get candy?” he said.

Medina said it’s difficult to detect if someone else has unknowingly been exposed to the virus.

“People just aren’t taking it seriously and they’re not going to until it personally affects them, which is really unfortunate, because everyone is so gung ho, (saying) ‘Yeah let’s send the kids out. Don’t take away their Halloween and trick-or-treating.’ Hey, I get it, you know, but please don’t complain if your kid gets (COVID-19),” said Medina.

Allen said there are safety measures parents can take.

“If we set up candy stations at the end of our driveways with the candy givers having gloves on and a mask and some hand sanitizer, and don’t allow the kids to reach in the bowl, that would help,” said Allen.

She said small changes will allow parents to make the best decision for their families.