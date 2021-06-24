Otterbein Franklin honors local health care heroes and commemorates lives affected by pandemic

During the pandemic, the facility saw 77 of the residents test positive for COVID-19 and 26 of them died.

FRANKLIN, Indiana — A memorial service at Otterbein Senor Life Community in Franklin honored local health care workers and commemorated the lives lost and affected by the pandemic.

During the pandemic, the facility saw 77 of the residents test positive for COVID-19 and 26 of them died.

The nursing home was quick to make changes after their first cases were diagnosed. Those changes included an isolation unit, designating nurses to only work with COVID patients and increased sanitation.

"It's very humbling. Everyone came together and helped each other out no matter what," said Anji Sullivan, administrator. "We had staff that made several sacrifices to be away from their families to be here to help our residents. It was a struggle each day just staying in a positive state of mind and pull people through the pandemic."