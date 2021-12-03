One year later: First IU North COVID-19 patient returns to thank doctors and nurses

Prinest Paschal spent 48 days on a ventilator and recovering before being released.

INDIANAPOLIS — A year ago, Prinest Paschal was admitted to IU Health North Hospital in Carmel, becoming the hospital's first COVID-19 patient.

He then spent 48 days on a ventilator and recovering before being released. Friday, on the anniversary, he returned with treats and thanks.

Paschal and his wife came by to thank the doctors and nurses that helped take care of him.

“I can go home and work and eat with my spouse and I can go and see my grandkids and it is just a touching feeling,” Paschal said. “And just to let you know I’ve gotten better and I am just so thankful for this day.”

Paschal says he feels about 90 percent recovered and still sees doctors following his bout with COVID. He has since received two doses of vaccine.

As thankful as he is, his care team says they are too after what has been a punishing year.

“Never in over 20 years of doing this, have I signed so many death certificates. And to have somebody come back, seeing them looking almost back to normal and thankful. We saw a lot of the disappointment and the sadness and not being able to visit and death, it is just nice to get the positive reinforcement,” said Dr. Robert Spech.

Paschal says the experience with the disease has changed his life, possibly for the better.