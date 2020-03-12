Obama says he might record himself taking COVID-19 vaccine to show it's safe

Polling shows about four in ten Americans are skeptical about taking a coronavirus vaccine, with a plurality citing the quick rollout.

Former President Barack Obama reportedly says he may record himself taking the coronavirus vaccine once it's available as a way to build public confidence in its safety.

"I will be taking it, and I may take it on TV or have it filmed so people know that I trust this science," Obama told SiriusXM's "The Joe Madison Show." CNBC reports the full interview is set to air Thursday.

Polling has shown that there is skepticism in taking the vaccines, which have been produced in a matter of months rather than the years it normally takes.

A Gallup poll released Nov. 17 found 42% of Americans would not agree to get a vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration. A plurality said the rushed timeline was a concern. Others cited a need to confirm it is safe or effective. Twelve percent said they generally don't trust vaccines.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has tried to allay fears about vaccine safety.

"The process of the speed did not compromise, at all, safety, nor did it compromise scientific integrity," Fauci said at a Nov. 19 White House briefing. "It was a reflection of the extraordinary scientific advances in these types of which allowed us to do things in months that actually took years before."

Pfizer and Moderna have both applied to the FDA for an emergency use authorization for their coronavirus vaccines. The companies said their vaccines have been about 95% effective in clinical trials, which are still ongoing.