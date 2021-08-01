North Carolina man with Down syndrome recovering from COVID-19 after doctors tell family to say goodbye

Barbara Stiles said she was ready for doctors to remove her son's ventilator so he could die peacefully before he suddenly became responsive.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina family was given dire news about their loved one in the hospital fighting COVID-19. The doctor told them to say goodbye, but Mark, their son and brother who has Down syndrome, wasn't ready to leave them.

Barbara Stiles said the last she saw of her son was on a video chat when he was blowing her a kiss.

"Then they cut the iPad off because then they were venting him," Stiles said.

After 41 years of being inseparable from her son, Mark, Barbara said a COVID diagnosis at Thanksgiving took him away from her.

"He was begging, 'My mama go, my mama go.' And so they let me stay with him until they rolled him out."

Barbara said Mark was placed on a ventilator at the beginning of December. Due to COVID protocols, she nor any of her family have been able to visit him.

"We're lost because he is our rock," said Misty Carver, Mark's sister.

Barbara said after a few weeks, doctors told her it was time to take Mark off the ventilator and let him go peacefully. She said they were prepared to do that, but the night before they were going to do it, he became responsive.

"A nurse called me, and she said, 'Mom, Mark's having a bad night, and he's got tears.' From then on, I hung on with everything in me," Barbara said.

Mark has since been taken off the ventilator and is doing better.

Kim Meenks, another of Mark's sisters, said she FaceTimed him and he told her he loved her.

"That was amazing," Meenks said.

Barbara said Mark still has a long way to go. She said they still don't know how Mark got the virus since they've been so safe.

"This is a horrible disease, and once he comes home, I'm nailing the doors and windows shut. It'll have to be dropped in by air mail," Barbara said.