Hamilton County vaccine clinic saw delays on the first day of eligibility for kids 5-11

Hundreds of families waited hours to get their shots at the clinic Wednesday at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The line for vaccines stretched all the way out the door at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds clinic in Noblesville Wednesday.

Hundreds of families waited hours to get their shots.

“At least two hours, at least,” said 10-year-old Nate Boyce.

Nate came with his mom and said he was excited and a little nervous. He’s the last sibling in his family to roll up his sleeve.

“Oh, it’s done? That was really easy. Wow,” he said after his shot.

The clinic is trying to make it a pain-free process for kids and their parents, but on Tuesday, registration was holding up the line at the clinic, since there were so many walk-in appointments and the state's website wasn't accepting appointments yet.

“We really want to encourage people to get appointments scheduled so that way we also lock in and know that we got the vaccine for them,” said Jason LeMaster, administrator at the Hamilton County Health Department.

The pediatric vaccine supply is currently limited and is being shipped in waves, based on population.

“All I can say is just be patient. When this amount that we have is gone, we’ll get more in,” said Janice VanMetre, the health department's director of nursing.

To handle the different vaccines, the clinic set up sections, including one for those 5-11. They also brought in pediatric nurses and used smaller needles.

As a reward after the shot, kids could pick out a sucker and a sticker

“It’s exciting to see so many parents are ready for this,” LeMaster said.

To make sure there’s no mix-up, the pediatric vials also have orange lids.

“Visually, you can tell the difference right away and then you just check the label, and you always check the lot number on it as well to make sure you have the correct vaccine,” VanMetre said.

Many families said they’re waited months for this and didn’t mind waiting a few more hours in line.

“We don’t have to worry as much about grandpa and grandma or even them getting sick, too, so yeah, it’s a big relief,” said Erin Neis.

The clinic doesn’t expect wait times to be as long on Thursday, since the state’s website will be accepting appointments for those 5-11 early in the morning.