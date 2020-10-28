New tool launches to help Indianapolis tenants facing eviction during pandemic

The tool allows tenants who are eligible for the eviction moratorium to generate an affidavit that can be emailed to their landlord and used in court.

Indianapolis is offering a new tool to help tenants document their eligibility for protection under the nationwide eviction moratorium. The online tool created by the Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic used funding from the Office of Public Health and Safety.

The tool allows tenants who are eligible for the eviction moratorium to generate an affidavit, which is fully compliant with the federal regulations, that can be emailed to their landlord and used in court.

“While we continue to face the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, many renters in our community are faced with the impossible choice of paying for basic necessities or paying for rent,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Though a stopgap, this nationwide eviction moratorium could provide the necessary relief to our neighbors as they navigate through next steps to stay in their homes.”

The moratorium, which is effective through Dec. 31, 2020, does not forgive the rent a tenant owes, and it does not prevent tenants from being evicted for reasons other than not paying their rent.

The City’s rental assistance program, found at IndyRent.org, has provided a little more than half of the $30 million in funding the City-County Council provided since June.