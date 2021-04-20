NASA employee submitted over $350,000 in fraudulent COVID-19 loans, benefits

The senior NASA employee used the money to pay off his personal debts, a residential pool and a new car, according to court documents.

LEESBURG, Va. — A Senior Executive Service employee for NASA plead guilty Monday to submitting fraudulent applications for over $350,000 in COVID-19 economic relief loans and unemployment benefits, according to court documents.

36-year-old Andrew Tezna, of Leesburg, took advantage of COVID-19 relief efforts and fraudulently submitted three Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications to two financial institutions in the amount of $272,284, court documents say.

Tezna then submitted fake IRS tax returns and falsely claimed non-existent payroll expenses to support his PPP loan fraud. He admitted to authorities that he filed a false Financial Disclosure Report with NASA, officials said.

Tezna also fraudulently submitted two additional Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program applications to the Small Business Administration that totaled $69,500. On top of that, he applied for COVID-related unemployment benefits from Virginia. Court documents say the unemployment application was for his mother-in-law, who they learned was retired and did not qualify for the benefits. The dispersed unemployment payments totaled $15,950.

Tezna used the money to pay off a personal loan for a residential pool, a personal loan for a minivan, credit card debt, a dog breeder and even put a down payment on a new car, court documents say.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is a federal initiative designed to help struggling businesses pay their employees and meet their basic expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Despite holding a senior executive position at NASA, the defendant applied for over $350,000 in fraudulent loans and benefits," said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. "In doing so, he essentially treated COVID-19 relief programs as a personal piggy bank, using funds intended to provide pandemic relief for small businesses and the unemployed to pay down his credit card debt, pay off loans for a residential pool and minivan, and pay a dog-breeder, among other personal expenses. EDVA will continue to hold accountable individuals who exploit a national economic crisis in order to unlawfully enrich themselves at the expense of those in genuine need due to the pandemic."