x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Coronavirus

Michigan couple dies from COVID 1 minute apart

Leslie and Patricia McWaters spent nearly 50 years together before dying on the same day, one minute apart.

JACKSON, Michigan — Just days before Thanksgiving, a Michigan family lost both of their parents to coronavirus.

Leslie and Patricia McWaters spent nearly 50 years together before dying on the same day, one minute apart.

“It’s beautiful, but it’s so tragic. Kind of like Romeo and Juliet,” daughter Joanna Sisk told NBC affiliate WDIV. “One wouldn’t have wanted to be without the other.”

Credit: McWaters family
Leslie and Patricia McWaters, who were together for almost 50 years, died one minute apart on the same day from COVID-19.

The couple was married for more than 47 years — inseparable since the day they met.

“I can tell you this: When they passed, we think Mom — the boss — she definitely went to his room and said, ‘Come on. Let’s go,’” Sisk said.

Family told WDIV that Patricia was a no-nonsense surgical nurse, and Leslie was a fun-loving truck driver.

RELATED: IU Health creates campaign to show off face masks

RELATED: Coronavirus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving, experts say