Miami Heat to open vaccinated-only sections for fans on April 1

MIAMI — Vaccinated fans will soon have their own sections at Miami Heat games.
The Heat announced plans Tuesday to open two sections in their lower bowl only for fully vaccinated fans starting with an April 1 game against Golden State.
They are the first NBA team to reveal such a plan, though other clubs are working on similar measures.
Masks will still be required, even for the vaccinated fans, but social distancing rules will be slightly relaxed in those areas.
- At least 10 killed, including officer, in Colorado grocery store shooting
- Vaccine site at Tampa Greyhound Track will keep offering first doses, for now
- 'Didn't surprise me he was the first one there': What we know about fallen Boulder Officer Eric Talley
- US: AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in vaccine trial
- 'I'm pissed': Sheriff Judd says 3 deputies resign, face felony charges related to evidence tampering
- You can now track the status of your third stimulus check
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter