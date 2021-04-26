Meijer now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at all stores

Meijer surpassed 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered, and it's marking the occasion by launching a walk-up vaccine program.

INDIANAPOLIS — Meijer pharmacies have crossed the threshold of 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered through the retailer’s in-store clinics and are now launching a “walk-up” vaccine program at all Meijer locations.

Meijer began administering vaccines in January. Since then, the retailer has had thousands of in-store vaccine clinics, as well as community-based off-site clinics, throughout all six states in its Midwest footprint.

Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes reflected on administering a million doses of the vaccine, calling it a "tremendous achievement."

“When the vaccine rollout began, we were focused on moving as quickly as possible to keep our communities safe," Keyes said. "Achieving this number in just over three months is a true demonstration of the focus and tenacity of the Meijer team members involved in this important initiative.”

As vaccine supply increases, Meijer has decided to kick off a walk-up vaccine program at all of its stores. The grocer will be administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

A news release said every Meijer store will have a minimum of 100 doses per week available. Doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.