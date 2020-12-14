Medical and nursing students trained on COVID-19 vaccine to help fill jobs

As the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Indiana, the IU School of Medicine has prioritized recruiting 430 volunteers to administer it.

INDIANAPOLIS — As one of Indiana's largest pharmacy chains calls for help with the COVID-19 vaccination, the state's largest medical school is ready. CVS Health plans to hire hundreds and the job announcements couldn't come at a better time for local medical school and nursing students who started training weeks ago on how to give the vaccine.

Their training on giving shots includes both online and in person. They learn firsthand from professionals already in the field exactly how to administer a shot using a syringe.

Dr. Lana Dbeibo works as the IU School of Medicine's assistant professor of clinical medicine. She is proud of her colleagues and the work they are doing during what she describes as a "crazy pandemic."

"This is usually a procedure that takes a few minutes to perform and usually it's safe," Dbeibo said.

As the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Indiana, Dr. Dbeibo and the IU School of Medicine have prioritized recruiting 430 volunteers. There are also 209 IU School of Nursing students ready to help across the state. They are learning not only best practices but also how to keep themselves safe while giving the vaccine.

"They have to continue to practice their own CDC guidelines to prevent themeselves from getting sick while interacting with the public and the other thing it's important for them to know the principles of needle stick prevention," Dbeibo said.

The timing on the vaccination shot training is perfect for CVS. The drug store chain hopes to hire as many as 700 pharmacy techs across Indiana to help vaccinate Hoosiers.

"As soon as we sent that call out a lot of medical and nursing students responded to the call and wanted to be part of this response to the pandemic," Dbeibo said. "And most of those are medical school students."

The IU School of Medicine has students from nine different campuses around the state to help give the shots along with volunteers from clinical partners throughout Indiana.