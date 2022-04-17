Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett tests positive for COVID-19

Mayor Joe Hogsett, who tested positive over the weekend, is currently isolating at home. He said his symptoms are mild.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett tested positive for COVID-19, the mayor's office announced in a news release on Sunday.

Hogsett, who tested positive over the weekend, is currently isolating at home. The news release said he will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for quarantining.

In a statement, Hogsett said his symptoms are mild.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I took an at-home test and tested positive for COVID-19," said Hogsett. “Thanks to my vaccine and booster shot, I am experiencing very minor symptoms, and continue to encourage all Indianapolis residents to get their vaccine to reduce their risk of serious illness.”