WATCH LIVE: Mayor Hogsett providing update on Marion County restrictions as rest of state enters Stage 5 Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine are providing an update of Marion County restrictions on various activities and COVID-19 data.

Starting Monday, Sept. 28, the following changes go into place:

Restaurants, bars, nightclubs and food establishments may have up to 50 percent indoor capacity and 100 percent outdoor capacity. Restaurants and bars will continue to be closed at midnight.

Museum, cultural sites, music venues and other similar businesses are now able to open to 50 percent capacity.

Gyms, fitness centers and similar businesses can also expand to 50 percent capacity.

Live entertainment can resume at bars, clubs and performance venues with certain social distancing precautions in place. A 10-foot buffer should be maintained between the stage and audiences, as well as audiences social distancing themselves.

Assisted living facilities may be open to indoor visitation.

Funeral homes and churches can have indoor services at 75 percent capacity. Outdoor services can operate at 100 percent capacity.

"Our approach will always be guided by the best available data and the consultation of health experts," Hogsett said.

Hogsett said they are working on recommendations for Halloween and will provide an update next week.

Hogsett said the seven-day moving average rate for all tests has fallen from 5.6 percent at the beginning of the month to 4.8 percent as of Thursday, Sept. 24.

Marion County is twice as populous as Indiana's next most populous county, so that is why Hogsett said restrictions are tighter than the rest of the state.

The rest of the state will enter Stage 5 of the reopening plan Saturday, Sept. 26 and last through Oct. 17.

