x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Martinsville varsity and JV football teams quarantined after multiple COVID-19 cases

Unvaccinated team members began a 10-day quarantine on Monday.
Credit: Danny Hooks - stock.adobe.com
Closeup of American football on field with yard lines.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Martinsville High School JV and varsity football teams are under quarantine after a positive COVID-19 case within the team.

Unvaccinated team members began a 10-day quarantine on Monday. Since then, multiple cases within the team have been confirmed. Classes at Martinsville High School started today, so this did not impact the general school population. 

The team had to cancel its scrimmage versus Columbus East that was scheduled for Friday. 

The season opener versus Bedford North Lawrence has been moved to Saturday, Aug. 21 at noon.

The school does not believe any of the confirmed cases involved vaccinated individuals.

The school district's policy is that masks are recommended for all students and staff inside buildings, but they are not required.

What other people are reading: 