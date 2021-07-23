Marion County releases COVID guidance for upcoming school year

The health department is recommending unvaccinated students and teachers wear masks.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department released guidance for the 2021-2022 school year Friday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The health department is recommending cohorting students, 3-foot social distancing, and mask-wearing for students and staff who are not vaccinating. Masks are also recommended for anyone with underlying health conditions, regardless of vaccination status.

MCPHD is also recommending students and staff who are close contacts of a positive COVID-19 case quarantine for 10 days unless they are fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated individuals who are close contacts of a positive coronavirus case will only need to quarantine if they develop symptoms.

"To keep Marion County moving in a positive direction as the contagious Delta variant continues to take hold in Indiana, it is more important than ever that we take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and provide access to the COVID-19 vaccines," said MCPHD Director Dr. Virginia Caine in a news release. "We will continue to monitor the prevalence and impact of Delta and other new variants while educating residents on the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines. The Health Department encourages school administrators and staff to keep in mind this guidance for Marion County schools as they begin the 2021-2022 school year in person."

In line with federal law, all individuals riding on buses must wear face coverings.