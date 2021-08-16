Marion County reinstates mask mandate in City-County Building

INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is a previous report about a push to get more Hoosiers vaccinated in Marion County.
Marion County will once again require masks in the City-County Building and all courthouses beginning Tuesday, Aug. 17.
According to the county, the COVID positivity rate has increased to 10.5%. In the past seven days, the Marion Superior Court has had the highest number of positive cases among employees, lawyers and jurors since the start of the pandemic. All individuals who appear in courthouses — including the City-County Building, the Juvenile Justice Complex, and traffic court — will be required to wear face coverings.
Masks will be available for anyone who doesn't have one upon entering the buildings.