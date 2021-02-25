Marion County announces changes to capacity, curfew for bars, restaurants

Capacity at bars will increase to 50 percent — up from 25 percent — and include bar seating, which must be socially distant. Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine said when it comes to bar seating, patrons not from the same household should separate by 3 to 4 feet. Ideally, there would be one empty seat in between customers from different households. Customers from the same household can sit next to each other.