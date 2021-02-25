Marion County announces changes to capacity, curfew for bars, restaurants

INDIANAPOLIS — With COVID-19 cases on the decline in Marion County, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Thursday the county would loosen restrictions for bars, restaurants, gyms and music venues beginning March 1.
Capacity at bars will increase to 50 percent — up from 25 percent — and include bar seating, which must be socially distant. Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine said when it comes to bar seating, patrons not from the same household should separate by 3 to 4 feet. Ideally, there would be one empty seat in between customers from different households. Customers from the same household can sit next to each other.
Indoor restaurant capacity will increase to 75 percent, up from 50 percent. Capacity for gyms and music venues will increase to 50 percent, up from 25 percent. Furthermore, the curfew for bars, restaurants and music venues will move to 2 a.m., as opposed to midnight.
Hogsett and Caine also announced they set a goal to vaccinate 80 percent of the population in Marion County.