Marion County holds first mass vaccine clinic for 12-17 year-olds

The FDA expanded the emergency authorization of the Pfizer vaccine last month.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Health Department held the first of three mass vaccination clinics for people 12 to 17 years old on Wednesday.

It was held at North Central High School and offered young Hoosiers the Pfizer vaccine.

Last month the FDA expanded the emergency authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.

“I feel like I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” said 15-year-old Travon Lineweaver, a sophomore. “After hearing all the news, it was like ‘I gotta get the vaccine.’”

Health officials say getting just moderate compliance in these ages will go a long way in determining what the next school year looks like.

“I think it really increases our chance of having a normal fall school, with no masks and no social distancing,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, Marion County Health Department director.

The second dose clinic will be offered at North Central on June 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Arsenal Tech High School will also offer first-dose vaccinations on June 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a second dose clinic on July 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Warren Central High School is offering first-dose vaccinations on June 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a second dose clinic on July 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parental or guardian consent is required for a minor to receive the vaccine. At the time of signing consent for the first vaccine dose, parents and guardians will have the chance to name other caregivers who may chaperone the child or teen for the second dose. These caregivers must be 18 or older.