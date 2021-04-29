Marian University medical, nursing students join COVID-19 vaccine push

Marian University’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic became the classroom this week, with the university’s medical and nursing students giving the shots.

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, Marian University’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic became the classroom, with the university’s medical and nursing students giving the shots.

“It’s wonderful because this is experimental learning. These are health care providers, so being able to give back to their community but also being able to do it in a safe space where you have your faculty and staff right here helping you so you can serve and learn at the same time,” said Dr. Amanda Wright, the interim dean of Marian University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The university clinic is offering the Pfizer vaccine inside the arena and convocation center on campus through Friday for students, staff and faculty only.

Appointments are preferred but they will accept walk-ins.

The student-run clinic is helping more young Hoosiers get vaccinated after concern from state health leaders that many are not signing up. Currently, only five percent of those 16 to 19 years old are fully vaccinated and about 11 percent of those 20 to 24 have received both shots.

Marian University medical student Nate Bode said he believes some young Hoosiers are putting it off.

“For a good chunk of the last six months, we were very aware of the fact that there were a lot of people who needed it rather than the young healthy people did,” Bode said.

Now that plenty of appointments are available, he is encouraging those his age to sign-up.

“There are spots open. You are not taking the vaccine from someone else if you decide to come get it now,” he said.

With the semester ending soon, many students will be returning home to family. That’s why nursing student Baylee Hunt made sure she was vaccinated.

“It’s important for me to take those precautions before going home, and I know a lot of my friends feel the same way,” she said.

The new type of vaccine clinic is getting students vaccinated and allowing students to learn.

"This is pretty unprecedented to see a vaccine rollout like this, so being able to take even a small role in that is pretty neat,” Bode said.