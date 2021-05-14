Lebanon 8th graders to go virtual rest of year due to COVID case increase

The change is effective Monday, May 17.

LEBANON, Indiana — Lebanon Community School Corporation announced Friday that the entire eighth grade class will be moving to virtual schooling for the rest of the year. The change is effective Monday, May 17.

The district made the move after an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases and the number of quarantined students in the eighth grade.

Students should plan to Zoom with their teacher during their normal class period times. Teachers will provide information to their classes via the Canvas platform.

The school sent a letter to parents, reading in part:

This is not the way we had intended to end our 2020-2021 school year for the 8th grade class and are saddened by the need to do so.