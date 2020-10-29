Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: 53 Indiana counties labeled higher-risk

Thursday's latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

53 Indiana counties labeled higher-risk for COVID-19 spread

More than half of Indiana’s 92 counties were designated as higher-risk by the Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday — the most since the state implemented its rating system in September.

More than 100 people a day are now being admitted to Indiana hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s health commissioner. Almost 70% of those hospitalized with the coronavirus in Indiana are age 60 or older, lending to a new statewide effort focused on protecting venerable populations in long-term care settings, like nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

More than 1,300 members of Indiana's National Guard are being deployed to the 133 hardest hit long-term care centers on Nov. 3.

India's coronavirus cases cross 8 million, behind US

India’s confirmed coronavirus toll has crossed 8 million with daily cases dipping to the lowest level this week. The Health Ministry reported another 49,881 infections in the past 24 hours.

India is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the U.S. with more than 8.8 million infections. The ministry on Thursday also reported 517 additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 120,527.

Life in India is edging back to pre-virus levels with shops, businesses, subway trains and movie theaters reopening and the country’s third-largest state of Bihar with a population of about 122 million people holding elections. But health experts warn a major Hindu festival season and winter setting in could lead to more localized outbreaks.

Feds issue coverage plan for COVID-19 vaccine and treatments

Federal health officials Wednesday issued insurance coverage rules designed to deliver on the promise that every American will have access to free COVID-19 vaccines when they are approved.

The regulations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, will also increase what Medicare pays hospitals for COVID-19 treatments. The changes arrive at a time when coronavirus infections are rising in much of the country, signaling a third wave that could eclipse the number of cases seen earlier this year.

Congress and President Donald Trump have already enacted legislation that calls for vaccines to be free, but the new rules were needed to align that policy with the many arcane payment requirements for public and private insurance.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 8.85 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 227,700 deaths and 3.51 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 44.48 million confirmed cases with more than 1.17 million deaths and 30 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

How does the coronavirus affect the heart?

Even though it’s known as a respiratory virus, doctors believe the coronavirus can directly infect the heart muscle and cause other problems leading to heart damage. In some people, as COVID-19 decreases lung function, it may deprive the heart of adequate oxygen.

Sometimes it causes an overwhelming inflammatory reaction that taxes the heart as the body tries to fight off the infection. The virus can also invade blood vessels or cause inflammation within them, leading to blood clots that can cause heart attacks.