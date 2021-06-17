Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Today's vaccine clinics

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, June 17, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia raises AstraZeneca safety age to 60

Australia has raised the age for which the AstraZeneca vaccine is recommended to 60 from 50 after the shot was blamed for a 52-year-old woman’s death last week from blood clots in the brain.

Health Minister Greg Hunt described the decision on Thursday as conservative and reflecting the relatively low risk of catching the virus in Australia.

Australians aged between 50 and 59 are now recommended to use the only other vaccine approved in Australia, Pfizer.

Only two deaths in Australia have been blamed on rare blood clots believed caused by AstraZeneca. The first was a 48-year-old woman who died in April.

That death led to AstraZeneca being recommended only to adults aged over 50.

People who have had their first AstraZeneca shot without developing clots have been told it is safe to have the second dose three months later.

Eskenazi Health to host vaccine clinics on Indy's east side

Eskenazi Health will be hosting two free COVID-19 vaccination events on Indianapolis’ east side. The events are for walk-ins with no appointment needed and will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Eskenazi Health will provide free vaccinations on Saturday, June 19, at the Avondale Meadows YMCA, at 3908 Meadows Dr., while on Sunday, June 20, free vaccinations will be administered at New Direction Church, at 5330 E. 38th St.

Both events are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vaccines are for anyone 18 and older. Eskenazi Health Center staff will be administering the vaccines.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.49 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 600,600 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 177 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.83 million deaths. More than 2.44 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Vaccination clinics this week around central Indiana

June 17 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Tippecanoe County:

Tippecanoe County Amphitheater

4449 State Road 43

West Lafayette, IN 47906

White County:

Reynolds parking lot

401 W. Second St.

Reynolds, IN 47980

June 17 (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Marion County:

Near east side vaccine clinic at Eskenazi

2325 E. New York St.

Indianapolis, IN 46201

June 17-19 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Wayne County:

Ivy Tech, Richmond

2357 Chester Blvd.

Richmond, IN 47374

June 17-19 (4 to 9 p.m.):

Jennings County:

Jennings County Fair

4920 N. S.R. 3,

North Vernon, IN 47265

June 19 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Marion County:

Avondale Meadows YMCA

3908 Meadows Dr.

Indianapolis, IN 46205

June 20 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)