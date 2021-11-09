Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Japan passes 50% vaccination rate

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 40.92 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 659,690 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 224.28 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.625 million deaths. More than 5.65 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

This weekend's mobile vaccine clinics in central Indiana

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Trinity Lutheran Church

8540 E. 16th St., Indianapolis

Japan passes 50% vaccination rate, may ease limits in Nov.

Japan’s government says more than 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Its campaign before later than many other wealthy countries due to a lengthy process of required clinical testing and approval. But it picked up pace and has since achieved 1 million doses per day.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told NHK public television that about 60% of the population is expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of September, on par with current levels in Europe.