Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: No slowing of COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

No slowing of state COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths

Indiana’s hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients has remained at record levels during the Thanksgiving weekend as the statewide daily average of coronavirus-related deaths continues steep increases.

The Indiana State Department of Health’s daily update on Saturday reported 69 more coronavirus deaths occurring over the past several days. Those raised the state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths to 56 per day, which represents more than five times the rate in late September.

November has been Indiana’s deadliest COVID-19 month and health officials have repeatedly raised concerns about Thanksgiving gatherings leading to another surge in cases.

Mayor Hogsett tests negative after COVID-19 exposure

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and his wife both tested negative for COVID-19 but will continue quarantining after having close contact last weekend with an infected person.

Hogsett's office said Saturday that neither the Democratic mayor nor his wife, Steph Hogsett, have symptoms of the respiratory illness. Hogsett announced Wednesday that the couple had started a 14-day quarantine period and would undergo testing.

The 64-year-old Hogsett will remain in quarantine through Dec. 4.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 13.24 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 5:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 266 thousand deaths and more than 5 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 62.3 million confirmed cases with more than 1.45 million deaths and 39.86 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Butler postpones more basketball games

The Bulldogs Sunday game with Eastern Illinois will not be played due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The school also announced Saturday they will postpone games against Northern Kentucky (Dec. 6) and Kansas State (Dec. 11).

The university did not specify if the positive test came from a student athlete or a member of the staff.