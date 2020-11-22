Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Hospitals treat over 3K virus patients for 4th day

Sunday's latest Indiana updates in the coronavirus pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana hospitals treat over 3K virus patients for 4th day

The Indiana State Department of Health reported Saturday that Indiana's hospitals were treating 3,168 COVID-19 patients as of Friday. That’s the largest number of COVID-19 patients since the state began releasing public reports on coronavirus hospitalizations last spring, and marks the fourth straight day of more than 3,000 patients treated in Indiana facilities.

The state agency also added 40 more coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana’s pandemic toll, raising those deaths to 5,246, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections. Another 6,983 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, boosting the number of Hoosiers with known coronavirus infections over 289,000.

Pandemic dampens Indiana monastery's 150th year celebrations

A southern Indiana monastery is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its elevation to abbey status without crowds after the coronavirus pandemic spurred the cancelation of numerous events marking the milestone.

The St. Meinrad Archabbey became a Roman Catholic monastery abbey in 1870. Monks and staff at the abbey had planned to share the landmark's historic buildings and grounds with visitors this year during various 150th anniversary celebrations.

But The Herald of Jasper reports the pandemic canceled or put on hold most of those events. Saint Meinrad Archabbey spokeswoman Mary Jeanne Schumacher says the canceled plans “made sense considering the situation we’re all in.”

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 12.08 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 6 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 255.9 thousand deaths and 4.52 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 58.2 million confirmed cases with more than 1.38 million deaths and 37.2 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

FDA allows emergency use of antibody drug Trump received

U.S. health officials have allowed emergency use of a second antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19. It's an experimental medicine that President Donald Trump was given when he was sickened last month.

The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday authorized use of the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. drug for people with mild-to-moderate symptoms. Tests of the drug are continuing, but early results suggest it may prevent hospitalization and emergency room visits.