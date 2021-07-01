Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Roche antibody-drug granted emergency use

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Sunday, June 27, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roche antibody-drug granted emergency use

U.S. health officials have granted emergency use for another antibody-drug to help hospitalized patients with the most dangerous cases of COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration said late last week it authorized the drug Actemra from Roche for hospitalized patients who are already receiving steroid drugs, oxygen and other measures to fight COVID-19.

When added to those treatments, studies showed Roche’s drug reduced the risk of death and cut hospitalization time.

Actemra does not target the coronavirus directly but instead helps reduce inflammation, a driver of the disease. It is already approved for rheumatoid arthritis and several other diseases.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.62 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 603,890 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 180.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.91 million deaths. More than 2.85 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Bangkok, 9 provinces restrict movements to curb rising cases

Faced with a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the Thai capital has announced a ban on indoor dining and gatherings of more than 20 people. That's in addition to closing construction sites and sealing off workers’ quarters in Bangkok and nine other provinces.

The measures announced Sunday will remain for 30 days. Thailand reported almost 4,000 confirmed cases and 42 dead in the last 24 hours. The numbers have doubled recently, and health officials blame a lack of cooperation from migrant workers employed in construction and in factories.

The situation has become critical as Bangkok is running short of hospital beds for seriously ill COVID-19 patients, despite the creation of several field hospitals.

Johnson County library to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Johnson County Public Library is hoping a series of clinics will help as the number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 begins to plateau.

The clinics will be held at the following locations, days and times:

Trafalgar Library Branch

July 14, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Aug. 6, 2021: 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

White River Library Branch

July 13, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Aug. 3, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Franklin Library Branch

July 1, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

July 22, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given at all of the clinics, and Spanish translators will be available.

If a person does not have transportation, Access Johnson County’s Demand Response service offers curb-to-curb service between their home and the clinic and back. The cost is as little as $4 each way. If a person can’t afford the fare, Access will waive the fare. To schedule a ride, call 317-738-5523.

Pop-up vaccine clinics set for Monday in Marion Co.

The Marion County Public Health Department just announced three pop-up vaccination clinics for Monday, June 28. Vaccinations are free and no appointment is needed.

“We continue to make great strides in reducing the impact of COVID-19, but the pandemic is not yet over,” said Virginia A. Caine, M.D., director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. “We appreciate community partners stepping up to host COVID-19 clinics such as these as we work to reach even more people with the life-saving benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

June 28 vaccination locations:

Harry & Izzy’s

153 S. Illinois Street

Indianapolis/Downtown

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered; Ages 18+ eligible

Hourly drawing for a Harry & Izzy’s gift card, in partnership with the Minority Health Coalition of Marion County

Harry & Izzy’s

4050 E. 82nd Street

Indianapolis/North

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered; Ages 18+ eligible

Hourly drawing for a Harry & Izzy’s gift card, in partnership with the Minority Health Coalition of Marion County

Castleton United Methodist Church

7101 N. Shadeland Ave.

Indianapolis

2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered; Ages 12+ eligible

Families are encouraged to visit the Castleton United Methodist Church pop-up location, where Pfizer vaccines will be available. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for children ages 12-17. All vaccines offered are approved for adults 18 and older.

Marion Co. vaccination incentives continue through July 2

Any Marion County resident who gets vaccinated at one of the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics or pop-up locations through July 2 will be entered to win a selection of prizes donated by generous community partners. Daily drawings will be held for smaller items, with the winners of the larger items to be randomly selected following July 2.

Prizes include:

A package of two Indianapolis Colts season tickets with a signed Peyton Manning rookie jersey

Two Half-Season Indiana Pacers ticket packages, each also including a signed Domantas Sabonis 2020 All-Star jersey

Indianapolis Indians clubhouse tickets and a jersey

Tickets to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

A gift basket from the Indianapolis Zoo that includes a free membership

Fun cards for pool admission at Indy Parks

More information is posted at marionhealth.org/vaccinateindy.