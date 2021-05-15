Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Stores vary on mask requirements

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, May 15, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stores vary on mask requirements

Plenty of stores are still requiring masks despite recent CDC guidance that relaxes mask-wearing in public for fully vaccinated people.

Starbucks, Target, Walgreens, CVS, Home Depot, Macy's and Kroger are just a few that are still asking all customers to mask up in their stores.

Meanwhile, Trader Joe's, Costco and Walmart announced they're dropping mask requirements for their fully vaccinated shoppers.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 32.89 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 585,200 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide there have been more than 161.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.35 million deaths. More than 1.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Washington adjusts to new mask guidance

First lady Jill Biden says finally going mask-free feels like “we're moving forward.”

A Republican senator says not wearing a mask “certainly helps the flow of conversation.”

Across Washington, the government is adjusting to new federal guidance that says fully vaccinated people can be mask-free in outdoor crowds and in most indoor settings. But on Capitol Hill, lawmakers have to keep wearing masks on the House floor.

House Republicans wrote a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi asking her to lift the mandate for lawmakers. One hundred percent of Democrats in the House have rolled up their sleeves, compared to only 45-percent of House Republicans.

Pelosi said masks will be worn until more members are fully vaccinated.

12 to 15-year-olds getting vaccinated

The Indiana State Department of Health reports at least 401 Hoosiers between the ages of 12 and 15 for their first dose of Pfizer vaccine on Thursday. That was the first day of eligibility for that age group.

The new age group makes nearly 361,000 more Hoosiers eligible for the vaccine.

Cincinnati Reds going to full capacity June 2

The Cincinnati Reds announced Friday they will return Great American Ball Park to full capacity beginning June 2, 2021. The announcement follows Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement ending Ohio’s coronavirus health orders.

Beginning June 2, masks will be recommended but no longer mandated to be worn at GABP.

The timeline laid out by Gov. DeWine included incentives for Ohioans to get the vaccine. To support that, the Reds $10 vaccination ticket offer for Monday-Thursday games will be available to all fans through the end of the 2021 regular season.

For more information on this ticket offer, please visit Reds.com/vaccine.

IndyCar cancels Toronto race for second straight year

Ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario have forced organizers of the Honda Indy Toronto to cancel this summer's race. IndyCar officials issued a joint announcement Friday.

This year’s event was scheduled for July 9-11 but will now be dropped from the 2021 schedule. The 2020 race was also canceled due to the pandemic.

The series expects to return to Toronto in 2022 and in future years.

Toronto has been part of the series since 1986.