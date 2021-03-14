Latest Indiana COVID-19 updates: State has fully vaccinated 816K

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Sunday, March 14, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

State reports 816K fully vaccinated

The Indiana State Department of Health reported that, as of Saturday, 1,256,381 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 816,080 individuals are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All Duke University undergrads must quarantine

Duke University issued a quarantine order for all of its undergraduates effective Saturday night due to a coronavirus outbreak caused by students who attended recruitment parties, the school said.

The university said in a statement that all undergraduate students will be forced to stay-in-place until at least March 21. Suspension or dismissal from the school are potential punishments for “flagrant or repeat violators.”

Over the past week, the school has reported more than 180 positive coronavirus cases among students. There are an additional 200 students who may have been exposed and have been ordered to quarantine.

The school said in the statement that the outbreak was “principally driven by students attending recruitment parties for selective living groups.”

Duke said it would provide a policy update on Thursday.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 29.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 8 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 534,300 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 119.5 million confirmed cases with more than 2.64 million deaths and 67.73 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.