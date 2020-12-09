Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Marion County offers free drive-through testing today

Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Marion County offers free drive-through testing today

The Marion County Public Health Department is offering free COVID-19 drive-through testing today from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 3685 Commercial Drive in Indianapolis. This special testing opportunity is hosted by the International Marketplace Coalition and will offer COVID-19 testing for adults, and for children age 6 and older.

Advance registration for drive-thru testing sites operated by the Marion County Public Health Department is recommended. You can register here: MarionHealth.org/indycovid

Drive-through testing from the Health Department is also available weekly at the following locations:

Mondays and Wednesdays

3685 Commercial Drive

7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays



Marion County Public Health Department

3838 N. Rural Street

9 a.m.-4 p.m.



Wednesdays

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays

Marion County Public Health Department

South District Health Office

7551 S. Shelby Street

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

For a list of all testing sites around Marion County, you can visit the Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 website.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.44 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 193,000 deaths and nearly 2.42 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 28.5 million confirmed cases with more than 915,000 deaths and 19.22 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

United Nations resolves to tackle pandemic despite US dissent

The U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on tackling the coronavirus pandemic over objections from the United States and Israel, which protested a successful last-minute Cuban amendment that strongly urges countries to oppose unilateral economic, financial or trade sanctions.

The world body adopted the resolution Friday by a vote of 169-2. It was a strong show of unity by the U.N.’s most representative body in addressing the coronavirus, though many countries had hoped for adoption by consensus.