Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Notre Dame's president tests positive for coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 7.33 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 208,700 deaths and 2.87 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 34.63 million confirmed cases with more than 1.028 million deaths and 24.06 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Notre Dame's president tests positive for coronavirus

The University of Notre Dame’s president says he has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week after he attended a White House event without wearing a mask. The Rev. John Jenkins sent an email Friday to university students and staff saying his symptoms are mild and that he will continue to work from home.