Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Hospitalizations rise, filling state's ICU beds

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, filling ICU beds

Indiana reported the state’s third-highest single-day total of new coronavirus infections Friday, and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state continues to rise.

The 2,519 new infections reported by the Indiana State Department of Health on Friday fell short of the 2,880 new infections the agency reported Thursday, which was a daily high of newly reported cases in Indiana.

The department’s daily update of its coronavirus dashboard also showed a higher percentage of Indiana’s ICU beds are filled than at any other point in the pandemic so far. Almost 70% of beds are in use.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 8.49 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 223,900 deaths and 3.37 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 42.2 million confirmed cases with more than 1.144 million deaths and 28.5 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Hospitalizations climbing across the U.S.

A hospital in southern Idaho says it can no longer accept any children because it is overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center announced Friday afternoon that anyone needing treatment who is under the age of 18 will be sent to a hospital in Boise — 128 miles (206 kilometers) away. The hospital will still admit newborns and neonatal intensive care unit patients, however.

The hospital in Twin Falls is like many around the United States that are running out of space and reeling from a surge in COVID-19 patients. One out of every four patients at the Idaho facility is a COVID-19 patient, and hospital leaders spent the week warning Idaho Gov. Brad Little and local public health officials that the state’s healthcare system would soon be swamped until steps are taken to stem the virus’ spread.

Still, neither the governor nor the regional public health department has issued a mask mandate.

The number of people hospitalized in New York because of the coronavirus has climbed back over 1,000.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there were 1,023 hospitalizations around the state as of Thursday. That’s more than double the number that were hospitalized month ago, and the first time since late June that the state has seen that many in hospitals with the virus.