Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: State sets case record for third straight day

Indiana coronavirus updates from Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana sets COVID-19 case record for third straight day

Indiana set a single-day record of newly reported coronavirus cases for the third straight day on Friday, when the state again surpassed 4,000 new cases. State officials say coronavirus hospitalizations also surged to a new high.

The 4,714 new infections reported by the Indiana State Department of Health on Friday were the state’s highest single-day level of the pandemic, eclipsing the previous record of 4,462 new cases reported Thursday.

The new records came just days after reelected Gov. Eric Holcomb said that he’s not making any changes to state policy on handling the virus. Holcomb largely lifted Indiana's coronavirus restrictions in September.

Notre Dame panel expresses disappointment in Jenkins

The University of Notre Dame’s Faculty Senate is formally expressing disappointment in the school president's failure to wear a face mask at a White House event days before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The university’s Faculty Senate was originally expected to vote Thursday on a no confidence resolution for the Rev. John Jenkins’ failure to wear a mask and social distance at a Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett. But the resolution was amended to a vote of disappointment.

Barrett is a Notre Dame law professor who was confirmed last month as a U.S. Supreme Court justice.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 9.73 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 236,000 deaths and 3.78 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 49.41 million confirmed cases with more than 1.24 million deaths and 32.5 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.