Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving

The latest headlines in the coronavirus pandemic for Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts: Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving

The coronavirus testing numbers that have guided much of the nation’s response to the pandemic are likely to be erratic over the next week or so, according to experts citing the fact that fewer people will get tested during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and testing sites will have shorter hours.

The result could be potential dips in reported infections that offer the illusion that the spread of the virus is easing.

In fact, the numbers may say little about where the nation stands in fighting COVID-19. A similar pattern unfolds on many weekends.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 13.09 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 264,850 deaths and 4.94 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 61.7 million confirmed cases with more than 1.44 million deaths and 39.49 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

US colleges mull new virus protocols for students' return

As coronavirus cases are surging around the country, some colleges and universities are rethinking some of their plans for next semester. Those not joining the growing number that will offer only virtual learning are assessing how they would bring students back while the virus is raging nationwide.