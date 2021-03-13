Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: State could see $5.8 billion in new COVID relief money

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, March 13.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana could see $5.8 billion in new COVID relief money

Indiana officials haven't described any big plans for the influx of federal money expected from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that Congress approved this week. Preliminary estimates show roughly $5.8 billion will be directed toward Indiana.

Governor Eric Holcomb's office said about $3 billion would go to state government, and $2.6 billion to cities and counties.

State lawmakers want to have a say in how that money will be spent, in contrast to the $2.4 billion in pandemic relief funding allocated to Indiana last year that was handled by Holcomb's administration.

Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits

President Joe Biden has directed his administration to order another 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, growing a likely U.S. surplus of doses later this year when much of the rest of the world struggles with deep shortages.

Even before Wednesday’s order, the U.S. was to have enough approved vaccine delivered by mid-May to cover every adult and enough for 400 million people total by the end of July.

Enough doses to cover 200 million more people are on order should vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 29.34 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 532,500 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 119.1 million confirmed cases with more than 2.64 million deaths and 67.45 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.