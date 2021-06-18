Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Marion County vaccine tour, sweepstakes starts today

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, June 19, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marion County vaccine tour, sweepstakes starts today

The Marion County Public Health Department is going on tour to offer incentives to get residents vaccinated against COVID-19. Beginning Saturday, June 19, the county will host various pop-up clinics to meet residents where they are. Find the full schedule here.

The clinics will run through July 2. Any resident who gets vaccinated at one of the county's clinics or pop-up locations will get the chance to win prizes:

A package of two Indianapolis Colts season tickets with a signed Peyton Manning rookie jersey

Two half-season Indiana Pacers ticket packages, each also including a signed Domantas Sabonis 2020 All Star jersey

Indianapolis Indians clubhouse tickets and a jersey

Tickets to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

A gift basket from the Indianapolis Zoo that includes a free membership

Fun cards for pool admission at Indy Parks

There will be daily drawings for smaller prizes, while the winners of the larger items will be randomly selected after July 2. For more information about the sweepstakes, visit marionhealth.org/vaccinateindy.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 601,500 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 177.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.85 million deaths. More than 2.53 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

Johnson Co. library to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Johnson County Public Library is hoping a series of clinics will help as the number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 begins to plateau.

The clinics will he held at the following locations, days and times:

Trafalgar Library Branch

June 23, 2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

July 14, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Aug. 6, 2021: 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

White River Library Branch

July 13, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Aug. 3, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Franklin Library Branch

July 1, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

July 22, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given at all of the clinics and Spanish translators will be available.