Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Many vaccine clinics planned today

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marion County vaccination clinics Saturday

The Marion County Public Health Department is holding three COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Indianapolis today (June 12).

A pop-up clinic will be held at Arsenal Tech High School from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for 12-to-17-year-olds. Children will need consent from their parent or guardian to receive the vaccine. Family members over the age of 17 can also be vaccinated at the same time.

Those who receive the vaccine at one of the health department's school-based clinics will be entered to win a $250 Simon Malls gift card.

Participants are asked to enter the Arsenal Tech campus from Oriental Street and enter the West Gym through Door 3. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be administered at this clinic.

Another clinic will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the far east side as part of a health department partnership with Mt. Carmel Church and New Beginnings.

The clinic, for residents 18 years old and older, will offer the two-dose Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will be held at 9503 E. 33rd Street in Indianapolis.

A third clinic, offering the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 3685 Commercial Drive on the west side of Indianapolis. This clinic is open to anyone age 12 and older, though children are only eligible to receive the Pfizer shot.

Consent from a parent or guardian is required.

Walk-ins are welcome at all three clinics.

Mobile vaccination clinics this week

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule this week:

June 9-12 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.);

La Porte County:

Pentecostal Temple Church of God and Christ

2722 Wabash St., Michigan City, IN 46360

Howard County:

Second Missionary Baptist Church

819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901

Fayette County:

Ivy Tech

717 W. 21st St., Connersville, IN 47331

June 9, 11 and 12 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Madison County:

Ivy Tech

815 E. 60th St., Anderson, IN 46013

June 11-12 (4 p.m. to 10 p.m.):

Harrison County:

Harrison County Fair

341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon, IN 47112

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.43 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 7 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 599,180 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 175.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.78 million deaths. More than 2.3 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.