Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Hospitalizations drop from Dec. spikes

The latest Indiana coronavirus updates for Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

Indiana reports 106 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,400 more cases

State health officials began the new year reporting 106 additional COVID-19 deaths and 6,407 new coronavirus infections as the state’s coronavirus-related hospitalizations continued to decline following a series of spikes during December.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Friday that the newly confirmed deaths, which occurred over several days, raised Indiana’s pandemic toll to 8,371, including both confirmed and presumed infections. The new COVID-19 infections boosted the number of Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus to 517,773.

The state agency also reported that 2,786 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday at Indiana’s hospitals. That's a 19% decrease from Indiana's hospitalization peak in early December.

Marion Co. students allowed to return to class Monday

Students in Marion County are allowed to return to in-person learning beginning Monday.

But not all school districts are bringing students back then.

Indianapolis Public Schools will hold its original return date of Jan. 19. And it could be pushed later once administrators look at the COVID data after winter break and make a final decision.

Lawrence Township is also keeping students home for virtual learning until Jan. 19.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 20.13 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. as of 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 347,860 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 84 million confirmed cases with more than 1.82 million deaths and 47.3 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases has surpassed 20 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That’s nearly twice as many as the No. 2 country, India, and nearly one quarter of the more than 83 million cases globally.