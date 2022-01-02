Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Some clinics reopen Saturday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some state-run testing, vaccine clinics — including IMS site — to reopen Saturday

The Indiana Department of Health announced its plans to reopen state-run COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics around the state.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway clinic will be open Saturday, Feb. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. People who had an appointment scheduled between 8 a.m. and noon will be contacted to reschedule for the afternoon.

State-run clinics will be open Saturday in LaPorte, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Huntington, Shelby, Madison, Howard, Vermillion, Jackson, Ripley, Clark and Daviess counties.

Clinics scheduled for Cass, DeKalb, Fountain/Warren, Knox, Morgan, Vigo and Brown counties will remain closed Saturday.

COVID-19 cases falling in 49 states as US deaths reach 900K

New cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. are falling in 49 of 50 states, even as the nation's death toll was closing in on another bleak round number: 900,000.

The number of lives lost to the pandemic in the U.S. stood at 901,300 early Saturday with deaths running at an average of more than 2,400 a day, back up to where they were last winter, when the vaccine drive was still getting started.

New cases per day have tanked by almost a half-million nationwide since mid-January, the curve trending downward in every state but Maine. And the number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 has fallen 15% over that period to about 124,000.

Deaths are still on the rise in at least 35 states, reflecting the lag time between when victims become infected and when they succumb.

But the trends are giving public health officials hope that the worst of omicron is coming to an end, though they caution that things could still go bad again and dangerous new variants could emerge.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 76.35 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 901.3 thousand deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 391.32 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.72 million deaths and more than 10.03 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

IDOH Friday update

The Indiana Department of Health reported 4,478 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There have been 1,646,937 positive cases in Indiana since the start of the pandemic.

The state reported an additional 38 people died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 20,894.

IDOH reported 761 more Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday. The total number of people vaccinated in Indiana is now at 3,650,958.