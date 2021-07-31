Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Indiana officials recommending, not requiring vaccine, masks

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Indiana officials recommending, not requiring vaccine, masks

Indiana’s top health officials made pleas Friday for Hoosiers to get vaccinated and continue wearing masks as an especially contagious coronavirus variant spreads throughout the state, but said there are no plans to reinstate public health restrictions or mandates statewide.

State health commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box said during a news conference that in recent weeks, the number of new coronavirus cases recorded in Indiana “bounced back up” to rates comparable to a year ago. Box said the biggest threat is from the delta variant, which spreads more easily than previous versions of the coronavirus.

State officials have declined to reimpose any statewide face mask requirements or crowd-size limits, however, citing a need for local officials to make those decisions on their own.

Upcoming mobile vaccine clinics in central Indiana

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.:

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN 46074

Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.:

Jasper County Fair

2671 W. Clark St., Rensselaer, IN 47978

Jackson County Fair

476 E. County Road 100 South, Brownstown, IN 47220

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Saint Mary’s Church

311 N. New Jersey St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 34.94 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 613,015 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 197.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.2 million deaths. More than 4 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.