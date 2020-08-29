Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Fed pressed to expand aid to some businesses

Saturday's latest on the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's latest headlines updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more then 5.91 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 181,700 deaths and nearly 2.12 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 24.7 million confirmed cases with more than 837,500 deaths and 16.2 million recoveries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Fed pressed to expand aid to some businesses

With the economy still in the pandemic’s grip, the Federal Reserve is facing a decision on whether to stretch an emergency lending program in a way that could bring more risk for the government and taxpayers.

Many lawmakers are asking the Fed to expand its lending to small and medium-sized businesses, by allowing companies to offer assets such as commercial properties as collateral. They warn that hard-hit hotels and shopping malls could face a huge wave of foreclosures, hurting local communities and jobs across the country.