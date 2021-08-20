Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: FDA could give Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine full approval Monday

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demand for COVID antibody drugs soars in hard-hit states

A photograph of people lying down on the floor in pain while waiting for antibody infusions at a treatment site in Jacksonville, Florida, has become a vivid illustration of the huge demand for COVID-19 drugs amid a surge in infections.

Monoclonal antibodies remain one of a handful of therapies that can blunt the worst effects of COVID-19. The antibody treatments have risen in demand in several states, including Florida, Louisiana and Texas, where officials have refused to impose mask mandates and health care workers are struggling to curb hospitalizations among the unvaccinated.

FDA could give Pfizer COVID vaccine full approval Monday

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose coronavirus vaccine next week, according to multiple reports.

Right now, both the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine all currently have emergency use authorization from the FDA, a mechanism that allows for the use of non-FDA approved medical products when, "there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives," according to the FDA.

According to a report from Politico, the incoming approval would affect all adults 16 and older. White House officials who've spoken to Politico say they hope the approval will kickstart a surge in vaccination rates, as many have said they would be more likely to get the shot if it were fully FDA approved.

The New York Times has reported that the administration was aiming to push the approval through on Friday, but still had a lot of paperwork to get through. While the full approval of at least one of the current COVID-19 vaccines has been widely considered to be forthcoming, there was far from an expected date. According to New York Times sources, the administration had set an internal goal to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by Labor Day.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 37.61 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 627,840 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 210.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.41 million deaths. More than 4.87 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Upcoming central Indiana mobile vaccination clinics

today, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Annual American Indian Council Pow Wow

Boone County Fairgrounds

1300 E. 100 South, Lebanon, IN 46052

In addition, free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be offered at the following locations from noon to 8 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Today

Shenandoah Elementary School

5256 N. Raider Rd., Middletown, IN

Miami County Fairgrounds

1029 W. 200 North, Peru, IN

Clark Pleasant Community School Corp.

50 Center St., Whiteland, IN

Bedford First Assembly

2601 27th St., Bedford, IN

Carroll County 4-H Community Building

102 N. S. 4th St., Flora, IN 46929

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

Florida mayor urges water limits because of COVID-19 surge

The mayor of Orlando is asking residents to stop watering their lawns and washing their cars for at least a week. Mayor Buddy Dyer said Friday that water usage needed to be cut back because of the recent surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Orlando Utility Commission treats the city’s water with liquid oxygen and supplies that ordinarily go toward water treatment have been diverted to hospitals for patients suffering from the virus.