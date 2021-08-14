Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: States reporting uptick in cases, hospitals stressed

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Saturday, Aug. 13, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upcoming mobile vaccination clinics in central Indiana

Today. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Second Missionary Baptist Church

818 Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901

Today, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4790 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 36.57 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 621,000 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 206.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.34 million deaths. More than 4.63 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Alabama governor issues state of emergency

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday issued a state of emergency as state hospitals face a surge in COVID-19 cases, an order that came the same day the state tied a record low for available intensive care unit beds.

Ivey issued a limited state of emergency aimed at giving medical providers flexibility on staffing and capacity decisions and easier shipment of emergency equipment and supplies. The Republican governor stressed she would not be issuing any closure orders or mask mandates.

”I want to be abundantly clear: there will be absolutely no statewide mandates, closures or the like. This state of emergency is strategically targeted at removing bureaucracy and cutting red tape wherever we can to allow our doctors, nurses and hospital staff to treat patients that come through their doors,” Ivey said in a statement.

Of the state’s 1,567 intensive care unit beds, 689 are filled with COVID-19 patients and just 39 are empty.

Hawaii in 'crisis' mode

A new wave of the coronavirus pandemic has Hawaii in “crisis” mode, with the state recording its highest single bump in cases and hospitals putting together overflow plans, Gov. David Ige said.

Nearly 1,170 new infections were reported Friday, he said at a news conference. That includes a small number of cases from previous days that were delayed because of a technical glitch, but still represents the largest single increase since the start of the pandemic.

“Friday the 13th has never been so frightening. It is real and it is terrifying,” Ige said. “And tragically, it’s preventable.”

The vast majority of new cases are among unvaccinated people, officials said.

Utah hospitals beyond full

Coronavirus patients are filling Utah hospitals beyond capacity.

Officials with the state’s largest health care system said Friday that intensive care units are at 102% capacity.

Intermountain Healthcare doctors say about 90% of the hospitalized coronavirus patients are not vaccinated.

Infectious disease physicians say the surge driven by the highly contagious delta variant is especially concerning as the new school year begins without a mask mandate for children who cannot yet be vaccinated. Officials worry about school outbreaks that could spread to kids’ families. The latest surge has also taken a heavy toll on healthcare workers’ morale.

South Carolina hospital rescheduling surgeries

A South Carolina health system is rescheduling surgeries and reassigning nurses after two of its hospitals topped 100% capacity as the delta variant spurred a new wave of coronavirus cases in the state.

Tidelands Health says it's also opening two temporary clinics to treat patients with COVID-19-like symptoms as a way to bring down emergency department volumes.

Elsewhere in the state, hospitals are limiting visitors and entire high school football teams are being quarantined as schools newly reopened for the fall semester grapple with outbreaks.

In Pickens County, school board members called an emergency session Friday after 534 students and 28 staff members were quarantined two weeks into the school year. Kershaw County School District, which also began classes last week, quarantined 701 of its 11,033 students by Friday.