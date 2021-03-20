Latest Indiana coronavirus updates for Saturday, March 20, 2021

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, March 20, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics

Spectators from abroad will be barred from the Tokyo Olympics when they open in four months. The decision was announced after a meeting of the International Olympic Committee, the Japanese government, the Tokyo government, the International Paralympic Committee, and local organizers.

The move was expected and rumored for several months. Officials said the risk was too great to admit fans from overseas during a pandemic.

The Japanese public has opposed the idea. Japan has attributed about 8,800 deaths to COVID-19 and has controlled the virus better than most countries.

About 1 million tickets are reported to have been sold to fans from outside Japan.

More than 900K Hoosiers now fully vaccinated for COVID-19

State officials say more than 900,000 Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while the state’s pandemic death toll is nearing 13,000.

The Indiana Department of Health said Friday that 915,719 individuals — or nearly 14% of Indiana’s population— have been fully vaccinated. Those fully vaccinated represent individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

State health officials also reported that another 15 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. That raises Indiana’s pandemic death toll to 12,922 confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths over the past year.

Marion Co. Public Health Department reminder to March Madness fans

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship is fully underway, and that's why the Marion County Public Health Department put out a pandemic reminder to residents and visitors.

The health department is asking people to continue wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing.

The CDC recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask over their nose and mouth in public settings and when around people who don't live in their household.

The health department also recommends that when in public, try to maintain a distance of at least six feet from people that aren't part of your household.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 29.73 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 541,100 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 122.4 million confirmed cases with more than 2.7 million deaths and 69.35 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

U.S. hits 100 million vaccination goal early

The U.S. on Friday cleared President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus shots, more than a month before his target date of his 100th day in office, as the president prepared to set his sights higher in the nationwide vaccination effort.

With the nation now administering about 2.5 million shots per day, Biden, who promised to set a new goal for vaccinations next week, teased the possibility of setting a 200 million dose goal by his 100th day in office.

Ball State hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Eligible Hoosiers can now sign up to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at Ball State University.

The College of Health Interprofessional Community Clinics is hosting the vaccine clinic, under the authorization of the Delaware County Health Department.