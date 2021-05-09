Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: NHL relaxes protocols for playoffs

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, May 8, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

NHL relaxing virus protocols for vaccinated playoff teams

The NHL is relaxing virus protocols for teams that reach a threshold for vaccination, just in time for the playoffs.

The changes are outlined in a memo viewed by The Associated Press that the league sent to teams and players Friday night. The new protocols take hold once 85% or more of the traveling party has been fully vaccinated. For a team with 56 members in its traveling party, 48 would need to be fully vaccinated.

The changes include loosened restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining, testing frequency and mask-wearing and quarantine requirements.

According to the memo, fully vaccinated individuals can dine outdoors or inside (in a private section or room with masked servers), visit each other's hotel rooms, go golfing and have other social gatherings without masking or distancing requirements. They also won't have to quarantine for potential exposure or be subject to testing on off days, and in some cases rapid tests prior to games.

Vaccine deserts: Some countries have no COVID-19 jabs at all

While the world's wealthier nations have stockpiled coronavirus vaccines for their citizens, many other poorer countries are still scrambling to secure doses. A few, like Chad, have yet to receive any.

The World Health Organization says about a dozen countries — many of them in Africa — are still waiting to get vaccines. Those last in line on the continent along with Chad are Burkina Faso, Burundi, Eritrea and Tanzania.

WHO says delays and shortages are driving African countries to slip further behind the rest of the world in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, with the continent accounting for only 1% of the vaccines administered worldwide so far.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 32.68 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 581,500 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide there have been more than 157.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.28 million deaths and 93.7 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Vaccinations resume Monday at IMS

The Indiana State Department of Health and Indianapolis Motor Speedway will make it possible for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 throughout the month of May. People who then get vaccinated at the track will get a free t-shirt to commemorate the occasion.

Vaccinations will be available in the IndyCar parking lot at 4551 West 16th St., Indianapolis, across from Gate 2, on the following schedule: