Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Today's mobile vaccination clinic schedule

Health officials push vaccine as Indiana virus cases tick up

Indiana’s top health officials are warning that spread of an especially contagious coronavirus variant is “significantly increasing” across the state. The news comes as more than half of Indiana's population remains unvaccinated.

State health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said during a news conference Friday that Indiana’s COVID-19 positivity rate has crept up to 3.2%, after dropping to 2.1% in late June.

Top health officials also warned that Indiana continues to see “concerning” gaps in vaccine uptake, both by age and geography. Less than half of residents ages 40 to 49 have been vaccinated. Just one-third of those aged 16 to 29 have been vaccinated. And less than 20% of residents ages 12 to 15 are vaccinated.

New virus surge sends younger patients to Spain's hospitals

After a brief respite that brought their routines back to pre-pandemic norms, managers at the Hospital del Mar in northeastern Spain's Barcelona are facing a sharp rise in infections. Once again, they are rearranging staff shifts and moving patients around in the sprawling hospital.

The increasing load of COVID-19 patients comes as the delta variant of the coronavirus, which spreads more easily, is taking hold in Spain. The country's outbreak these days is being driven mostly by younger, unvaccinated people who typically require less intensive care but more primary and emergency treatment.

Once the younger patients get hospitalized, they typically spend longer time in regular wards until they recover.

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

Pfizer says it is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, but U.S. health officials say a booster isn't needed yet.

The company said Thursday that another shot could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Pfizer says early data from a company trial suggests people’s antibody levels jump after they get a third dose. But the filing doesn’t mean third doses would be rolled out any time soon.

Public health officials would have to decide if they’re really needed. And U.S. health officials followed Pfizer's announcement with a statement saying they want to see more data before authorizing booster shots.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.83 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 606,990 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 186.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.01 million deaths. More than 3.39 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks, CDC says

Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines.

The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

“We're at a new point in the pandemic that we're all really excited about, and so it's time to update the guidance," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who leads the CDC task force that prepares recommendations designed to keep Americans safe from COVID-19.

The nation's top public health agency is not advising schools to require shots for teachers and vaccine-eligible kids. And it's not offering guidance on how teachers can know which students are vaccinated or how parents will know which teachers are immunized.

The biggest questions will be at middle schools where some students are eligible for shots and others aren’t. If sorting vaccinated and unvaccinated students proves too burdensome, administrators might choose to just keep a masking policy in place for everyone.