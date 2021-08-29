Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Hurricane hitting as cases surge

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Sunday, Aug. 28, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oregon counties request trucks to hold bodies of COVID-19 dead

Oregon’s emergency management department says the state’s death toll from COVID-19 is climbing so rapidly that two counties have requested refrigerated trucks to hold the bodies.

Department spokeswoman Bobbi Doan said Saturday that Tillamook County, on Oregon’s northwest coast, and Josephine County, in the southwest, have requested the trucks.

Tillamook County Emergency Director Gordon McCraw wrote in his request to the state that the county’s sole funeral home “is now consistently at or exceeding their capacity” of nine bodies. He added that virus cases among staff have made them unable to transport bodies to other counties.

The refrigerated truck arrived in the county on Friday, loaned by Klamath County, Doan said in a telephone interview.

The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners says there were six COVID-19 deaths in the county from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, surpassing the five total COVID-19 deaths that occurred during the first 18 months of the pandemic.

Packed with virus patients, Louisiana hospitals await Ida

Louisiana hospitals brimming with patients from the latest coronavirus surge are bracing for the added woe of a powerful, oncoming hurricane. Ida is expected to slam ashore as a fierce Category 4 hurricane Sunday with winds of up to 130 mph.

It comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are packed with patients from Louisiana's fourth coronavirus surge, one brought on by the contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates statewide.

Gov. John Bel Edwards says evacuation of hospitals in threatened areas is something that would normally be considered under other scenarios, but that's impractical now because hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients around Louisiana and beyond.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 38.76 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 637,250 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 216 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.49 million deaths. More than 5.17 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Croatia thrilled at summer season success despite COVID-19

Summer tourism has exceeded even the most optimistic expectations in Croatia this year. Beaches along the country's Adriatic Sea coastline are swarming with people. Guided tours are fully booked, restaurants are packed and sailboats were chartered well in advance. Croatia’s tourism industry was caught by surprise.

There had been fear that the coronavirus pandemic would discourage people from traveling. A tour guide in the southern city of Dubrovnik that is known for its Old Town and nightlife and is Croatia’s most popular destination said this week that “it's almost like 2020 never happened.”