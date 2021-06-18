Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Sign-ups growing for Kentucky vaccine incentives

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, June 18, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign-ups growing for Kentucky prizes tied to COVID shots

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the number of Kentuckians vying for lucrative prizes tied to getting the COVID-19 vaccine continues to grow. Beshear said Thursday more than 414,000 Kentucky adults have entered drawings for $1 million prizes.

Another 23,000 youngsters are entered for college scholarships. Three Kentucky adults will win $1 million prizes and 15 students ages 12 to 17 will be awarded full-ride scholarships to a Kentucky public university, college, technical or trade school.

The offer is available to Kentucky residents already vaccinated and those who get the vaccine before the drawings. Drawings will be July 1, July 29 and Aug. 26.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 600,900 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 177.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.84 million deaths. More than 2.48 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Vaccination clinics this week around central Indiana

June 18-19 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Wayne County:

Ivy Tech, Richmond

2357 Chester Blvd.

Richmond, IN 47374

June 18-19 (4 to 9 p.m.):

Jennings County:

Jennings County Fair

4920 N. S.R. 3,

North Vernon, IN 47265

June 19 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Marion County:

Avondale Meadows YMCA

3908 Meadows Dr.

Indianapolis, IN 46205

June 20 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Marion County:

New Direction Church

5330 E. 38th St.

Indianapolis, IN 46205

Eskenazi Health to host vaccine clinics on Indy's east side

Eskenazi Health will be hosting two free COVID-19 vaccination events on Indianapolis’ east side. The events are for walk-ins with no appointment needed and will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Eskenazi Health will provide free vaccinations on Saturday, June 19, at the Avondale Meadows YMCA, at 3908 Meadows Drive, while on Sunday, June 20, free vaccinations will be administered at New Direction Church, at 5330 E. 38th St.

Both events are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vaccines are for anyone 18 and older. Eskenazi Health Center staff will be administering the vaccines.

Carmel Christkindlmarkt will return this year

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt will open again in 2021 after closing because of the pandemic last year.

“We hated to have to close last year, but the safety of our residents and visitors was our top priority. We are thrilled that this incredible attraction, that visitors from all over the Midwest have enjoyed by the tens of thousands, is back and will be live this coming holiday season,” said Mayor Jim Brainard.

This year’s market will feature food and gift vendors, activities and special guests throughout the season.

Opening day is set for Nov. 20, and the Market will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m., and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. You can find the schedule here.

Public skating at the Ice at Carter Green will also begin Nov. 20. The ice rink and skate rentals will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. You can find more information on it here.

To volunteer at Carmel Christkindlmarkt, click here.

CDC lowers warning for cruises, recommends only fully vaccinated travel

As cruise lines get ready to resume trips from the U.S. this summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lowered its travel alert for cruises.

The CDC's updates, first posted on Wednesday, brought its warning down from level 4 to level 3, and recommends only fully vaccinated people go on cruises for the time being.

The federal agency also said cruise line passengers should get tested for coronavirus 1 to 3 days before their trip and 3 to 5 days after the sailing ends.

As part of the CDC's updated guidance, passengers who aren't fully vaccinated should self-quarantine for 7 days after going on a cruise, even if they test negative. If they do not get tested, they should self-quarantine for 10 days after cruise travel.